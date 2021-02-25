Left Menu

RSS chief advocates "Akhand Bharat", says Pakistan in distress ever since since partitioned from India

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:22 IST
RSS chief advocates "Akhand Bharat", says Pakistan in distress ever since since partitioned from India
Image Credit: Flickr

Advocating the need for Akhand Bharat'' (undivided India), RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said countries such as Pakistan which broke away from India are now in distress.

Speaking at a book launch here, Bhagwat said ''Akhand Bharat'' is possible through ''Hindu Dharma'' but not through force.

''There is a need to make glorious''Akhand Bharat''for the welfare of the universe. That's why there is a need to awaken patriotism....as truncated India has a need to be united (once again), all the divided parts of India which no longer call themselves as India, they need more,'' he said.

Stressing that the concept of "Akhand Bharat'' is possible, Bhagwat said some people had expressed serious doubts before the partition of the country whether it would be divided, but it happened.

''If you ask six months before the partition of this country, nobody would have guessed. People asked Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru that there was a new topic coming up about the formation of Pakistan.'' ''What is it? (Replying to that) he said that it (the partition) was a dream of fools,'' the RSS chief said.

According to him, Lord Wavell (during British rule) also said in British Parliament that God has made India one and who is going to divide it.

''But ultimately it (partition) happened.What seemed to be impossible happened, so it cannot be ruled out that ''Akhand Bharat'' which may seem to be impossible, will not happen..because, there is a need for Akhand Bharat,'' he said.

Bhagwat said separated regions of India which don't call themselves Bharat any longer, for them it is much more a necessity of reuniting with ''Bharat''.

According to him, there is unhappiness in the terrains of ''Akhand Bharat'' which now do not call themselves Bharat.

''There is unhappiness. They did all they could but did not find any remedy. And the remedy is the only one which is reunification (with Bharat) and all their problems will get resolved.'' ''We talk of uniting them, not to suppress them. When we talk of ''Akhand Bharat'' our intention is not with power (to achieve it) but to unite through dharma which is 'Sanatan' (eternal) which is humanity's dharma and of the entire world and today it is called as Hindu dharma,'' the RSS chief said.

''Gandhar became Afghanistan. Is there peace and tranquility in Afghanistan since then? Pakistan was formed.

From that date till now is there peace and tranquility?'' he asked.

He said India has the endurance to overcome several challenges and the world looks towards it to overcome difficulties.

With ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'' (world is one family) belief, India can again offer happiness and peace to the world, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan and ITFC sign annual financing plan amounting to US$ 1.1 Billion

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister for Economic Affairs witnessed the signing ceremony of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC www.ITFC-IDB.org Annual Financing Plan 2021 for the Government of Pakistan, amounting to US 1....

Special Olympics Bharat athletes get back to training ahead of 2022 World Winter Games

As many as 35 Indian athletes participated in the first national coaching camp conducted by Special Olympics Bharat in Manali, Himachal Pradesh to prepare for World Winter Games to be held in Kazan, Russia, next year.The camp was held from ...

ISRO completes launch rehearsal of PSLV-C51 mission, two satellites drop out

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday completed launch rehearsal of the PSLV-C51 mission slated for February 28.Indias Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51 is scheduled to launch Brazils Amazonia-1 as primary satellite and 1...

Pfizer-BioNTech testing booster of their COVID-19 vaccine in new trial

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Thursday they are testing a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine to better understand the immune response against new variants of the virus.They are also in talks with regulatory authorities about testing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021