Left Menu

Odisha CM launches 5 online services for welfare of women, children

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-02-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 00:53 IST
Odisha CM launches 5 online services for welfare of women, children
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched five online services which aimed at empowering women and providing better childcare facilities.

The online services include 'Mo Chhatua' app for streamlining supply chain management of 'Take Home Ration' (Chhatua) and 'e-Kalika', an application for monitoring crches for children under three years of age.

'Mo Sishu portal', a comprehensive web-based information management and monitoring system for child protection services, and 'MAMATA App & MIS' for seamless transfer of cash benefit to pregnant women were also rolled out.

The chief minister also launched the e-manadeya portal for paperless transfer of honorarium to 1, 34,758 Anganwadi workers and helpers.

All the five services are under the Child Development and Mission Shakti Department.

Patnaik said his government has been giving priority to the empowerment of women and the welfare of children in the last 20 years.

From women reservation in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to empowerment of 80 lakh females were implemented through the 'Mission Shakti Programme', he said.

''Odisha is the only state in the country to introduce a nutrition budget. The five online programmes will be successful in providing qualitative services to beneficiaries,'' Patnaik said.

Women and Child Development department collaborated with the Central Food Technological Research Institute for improving the quality of 'Take Home Ration'.

The Indian Council of Medical Research Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR-RMRC) and the state government joined hands to conduct an annual nutrition survey.

The department also entered into a technical collaboration with UNICEF to strengthen the capacity of the statutory bodies, service delivery structures and caregivers under the State Child Protection Scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Activist Nodeep Kaur granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court

Activist Nodeep Kaur, a 23-year-old member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan from Punjab, was granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday. Nodeep Kaur was arrested on January 12 after she had participated in the farmers protests ...

Pandemic pushes BA-owner IAG to a 4.4 bln euro loss in 2020

British Airways-owner IAG posted a loss of 4.37 billion euros 5.31 billion for 2020 after a year of minimal flying in the pandemic when it has burnt through cash, and it warned it could not give guidance due to the ongoing travel slump.IAGs...

PM inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games, says will make J&K winter sports hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the second Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and said that the event is a step towards making Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports.Athletes from 27 states and Union Territories are co...

Rahul Gandhi is neutral, sees India as one: Robert Vadra on his 'North-South' remark

Reacting to Rahul Gandhis North-South remark, Robert Vadra, businessman and son-in-law of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, on Friday and said that Rahul is neutral and sees India as one. Speaking to ANI, Vadra said, Rahul Gandhi has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021