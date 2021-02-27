Left Menu

Foreign countries want to implement India's NEP: Education Minister Pokhriyal

Topmost institutes as well as various countries have hailed Indias National Education Policy NEP 2020 as the worlds biggest reform and shown interest in implementing it, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday.The minister, who was addressing the 97th annual convocation of Delhi University, said the new education policy that has been brought into place after much deliberation will see India reform, perform and transform.He also praised the policy calling it impactful, interactive, innovative and inclusive built on the cornerstone of equity, quality and access.Cambridge, the UAE, Australia, Mauritius, Indonesia, ..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 19:22 IST
Foreign countries want to implement India's NEP: Education Minister Pokhriyal

Topmost institutes as well as various countries have hailed India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as the world's ''biggest reform'' and shown interest in implementing it, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' on Saturday.

The minister, who was addressing the 97th annual convocation of Delhi University, said the new education policy that has been brought into place after ''much deliberation'' will see India ''reform, perform and transform''.

He also praised the policy calling it ''impactful, interactive, innovative and inclusive'' built on the cornerstone of ''equity, quality and access''.

''Cambridge, the UAE, Australia, Mauritius, Indonesia, .. and many others have said India's NEP is the world's biggest reform and that they want to implement in their countries as well. It is both national and international, supports 'vocal for local' and also local for global. This will bring a new set of opportunities for students,'' said Nishank, encouraging Delhi University to be the ''flag-bearer'' of the policy and implement it in ''mission-mode''.

The NEP, approved by the Union Cabinet, replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986. It is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower. The 61-year-old leader here also counted on the various achievements of India's education system during the pandemic year. Like how it worked tirelessly in implementing ''digital education'', transformed homes into schools and didn't let the year go waste for India's 33 crore students -- more than the total population of the USA.

To give an idea of how herculean the task was, the minister even shared the data on the size of Indian education system: ''1,000 universities'', ''50,000 degree colleges'', ''15 lakh schools'' and ''1.10 crore teachers''.

''We conducted the exams on time, the results were out on time, and also JEE or NEET -- world's biggest examination in the corona era -- were conducted successfully. Also, we provided online education to 33 crore students. This was huge, something that you don't even think of in your dreams, but we did it and did it successfully,'' he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021