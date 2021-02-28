Arrest warrant issued for suspect in murder of Yale student

Police investigating the fatal shooting of a Yale University student have secured an arrest warrant charging a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with murder. The New Haven Police Department said in a Facebook post on Saturday that the murder suspect, Qinxuan Pan, remained at large and that it would provide additional information on Monday.

Kevin Jiang, a second-year graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment, was shot and killed outside his car on Feb. 6. The 29-year-old Pan, whose last known address was in Malden, Massachusetts, had previously been identified as a "person of interest" in the shooting. The New Haven police had also said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

