Harsh Vardhan inaugurates new facilities at RIMS-Imphal

Harsh Vardhan inaugurates new facilities at RIMS-ImphalPTI | Imphal | Updated: 01-03-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 23:37 IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inaugurated several new facilities at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal on Sunday.
Vardhan inaugurated an MRI block with a 3-Tesla MRI machine, a 100-capacity new PG ladies hostel and a new block at the College of Nursing.
The function was attended by Lok Sabha MP RK Ranjan Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Sanajaoba Leishemba and RIMS director Ahanthem Santa Singh, among others.
