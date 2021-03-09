Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:14 IST
Kamal Haasan's party to contest from 154 Assembly segments
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@iamkamalhaasan)

Actor politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam has finalised a seat sharing pact with two of its allies for the April 6 Assembly polls and it is set to contest from 154 segments out of the 234 constituencies.

MNM inked an agreement with actor-politician Sarathkumar's All India Samathuva Makhal Katchi and Indiya Jananayaka Katchi to jointly fight the polls.

According to the understanding reached here late last night, AISMK and IJK would contest from 40 seats each.

The primary goal was to contest polls in alliance with a ''promise for change and emerge victorious to form the government,'' the agreement said.

The parties have committed to the common goal of transforming Tamil Nadu by fulfilling the long pending aspirations of the people, the pact said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

