Thailand says it does not push back refugees from Myanmar

Thailand has no policy of turning away refugees fleeing conflict from Myanmar and accepts refugees on a humanitarian basis, a senior official said on Tuesday.
There can be a discussion between officials and refugees and sometimes when the situation eases they will return voluntarily,said Tanee Sangrat, spokesman for Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
