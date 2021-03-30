Left Menu

WIDER IMAGE-It's never too late to learn, says 50-year-old Nigerian school pupil

She now runs her own business making and selling purses and bags, but believes her inability to read or write is holding her back. Ajayi signed up to attend school in the last academic year, only for it to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:31 IST
WIDER IMAGE-It's never too late to learn, says 50-year-old Nigerian school pupil
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Shade Ajayi had never set foot in a classroom until middle age. Now 50, the businesswoman is happily learning to read and write alongside students nearly four decades younger than her. Donning the pink dress and bonnet that make up her uniform, she joins hundreds of similarly dressed pupils at a school in Ilorin, in Nigeria's western Kwara state.

"I'm not ashamed that I wear a uniform," she said. As a child, she worked in her aunt's shop instead of attending school. She now runs her own business making and selling purses and bags, but believes her inability to read or write is holding her back.

Ajayi signed up to attend school in the last academic year, only for it to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. But schools reopened in January and Ajayi finally got her chance. Sitting at a wooden desk, surrounded by pupils aged 11 to 13, she politely raises her hand to answer questions.

Ajayi's teacher, Nasrat Busari, said the mature student appeared completely undeterred by the age gap. "She has been coping well with them: playing together, talking together and discussing things together," he said.

It has been hard to juggle school and work, and deal with the stigma. Her daughter, Shola Adeboye, said she was initially embarrassed that her mother attended school alongside children, but later came around. "She has always wanted to be educated but she couldn't (until now)," Adeboye said sympathetically.

Ajayi still makes bags and purses after finishing classes at 4pm, and an apprentice serves her customers during school hours. She intends to continue her education for four more years, saying it will help her business.

"People around me can read and write and they are succeeding in their businesses," said Ajayi. And of those who might ridicule her efforts, she said: "It's my duty not to pay attention to what they're saying."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Fire breaks out on sixth floor of ISBT Kashmere Gate, none injured

A fire broke out on Tuesday in the office of the Delhi governments family and child welfare department located on the sixth floor of the Inter-State Bus Terminal ISBT at Kashmere Gate, officials said.According to fire officials, the informa...

Ukraine says Russian military buildup threatens its security

Russia is building up armed forces near Ukraines borders in a threat to the countrys security, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Ruslan Khomchak said on Tuesday, accusing Moscow of pursuing an aggressive policy towards Kyiv. In remarks to parlia...

Suez Canal races to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after the freeing of a container ship stranded for nearly a week allowed it to reopen, but disruptions to global shipping and at ports could take months to resolve, experts warned. The blo...

Germany's energy drive criticised over expense, risks

Germanys energy transition has proved too costly and underestimated the risks to supply, a federal audit office report seen by Reuters has found. Reforms are needed to state taxes and fees to fix a system that has left Germany with Europes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021