BJP's Haryana LS Candidate Ashok Tanwar's Convoy Attacked, 17 Booked

The Haryana Police said Tuesday it has booked 17 people in connection with an attack on the convoy of BJP Lok Sabha candidate from the Sirsa-SC seat Ashok Tanwar.

The incident took place in a village in Sirsa district on Sunday when a group of farmers was waving black flags and raising slogans against the BJP candidate.

Some of the protesters then allegedly attacked Tanwar's convoy with sticks and blocked the road for some time, police said.

SHO of Rania police station Inspector Dinesh Kumar said a case has been registered against 17 people but no arrests were made.

Asked to comment on the incident, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini told reporters in Kurukshetra that it was unfortunate.

''In a democratic system, if anyone has to say anything, that can be done through democratic means,'' he said.

On farmers confronting BJP leaders over various demands, Saini said the government has repeatedly maintained that it was ready for talks but if such things are repeated, it weakens democracy.

Responding to queries on the incident, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that no one should be stopped from entering villages.

''They should stop them from entering Parliament and Vidhan Sabha with the power of their votes,'' he told reporters in Rohtak.

Last week, the convoy of JJP MLA and Hisar Lok Sabha candidate Naina Chautala was also allegedly attacked by some people in Roj Khera village of Jind district. Six people were injured in the incident.

