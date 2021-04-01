Left Menu

Assam polls: e-rickshaw facility for senior citizens, saplings gifted to first voters in Cachar

The figure is 20 times more than 2016 polls when all-women-run polling stations was just 10.The district has about 12 lakh voters who are exercising their franchise to elect seven MLAs.The first phase elections to the 126-member Assam assembly was held on March 27 and the third phase will be held on April 6.

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:31 IST
Assam polls: e-rickshaw facility for senior citizens, saplings gifted to first voters in Cachar

The Cachar district administration has provided e-rickshaw facility to senior citizens having difficulty in mobility for travelling to the polling stations to cast their votes in the second phase of Assam assembly elections held on Thursday.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli also said that the administration has gifted saplings to first male, female and senior citizen voters in many polling stations.

''The e-rickshaw facility has been provided to 60-plus voters in Cachar especially to those who have difficulty in mobility. They are also being felicitated for exercising their franchise,'' Jalli told PTI.

The deputy commissioner said several eco-friendly model polling stations have been set up where only recyclable materials were used and these model polling stations have shown the cultural legacy of the district through display of handicrafts and handlooms.

Members of self help groups were involved in erecting beautiful gates with traditional 'Sheetal Pati' mats, local garments and decorative pieces.

A record 201 polling stations, out of 1,834 in Cachar district, were completely managed by women officials. The figure is 20 times more than 2016 polls when all-women-run polling stations was just 10.

The district has about 12 lakh voters who are exercising their franchise to elect seven MLAs.

The first phase elections to the 126-member Assam assembly was held on March 27 and the third phase will be held on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Romanian tech start-up uses GameStop frenzy to raise interest in billboards

At the height of GameStops Reddit-driven retail trading frenzy this year, Romanian tech start-up TPS Engage ran an 18 meme ad about the video game retailer on a digital billboard in Times Square.The ad, which ran for one hour and said GME G...

Ukrainian artist couple turns military ammo boxes into Christian icons

Visiting a military base in 2014, Ukrainian artist and icon painter Oleksandr Klymenko was struck by how much the bottom and cover of a wooden ammunition box could resemble a Christian icon panel.He borrowed one of the boxes from the base a...

Fashion retailers bet bras with wires and a splash of color will sell this spring

After a year of nesting in pastel-colored loungewear, shoppers are opting for styles with floral prints, feel-good slogans, and statement jewelry to jazz up working-from-home outfits as optimism makes a comeback in spring collections, desig...

INSIGHT-In Virginia governor’s race, Trump’s false stolen-election claim looms large

Virginia will elect a new governor this November, one of the first state-wide races in the post-Trump era.Judging from the crowded field of seven Republican hopefuls vying for that seat, former President Donald Trump still looms large and c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021