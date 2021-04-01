Sisodia meets DU's acting vice chancellor to resolve pending issues

Sisodia meets DU's acting vice chancellor to resolve pending issuesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:32 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met Delhi University's acting Vice Chancellor PC Joshi on Thursday to discuss resolution of pending issues and collaboration for quality education.
Delhi University colleges, fully funded by the Delhi government, have been at loggerheads for a few months over grants for payments of salaries. ''Had a fruitful meeting with the Vice Chancellor of @UnivofDelhi, to resolve all pending issues, and to plan how Delhi Govt and @UnivofDelhi can collaborate to provide innovative and high-quality Higher Education to the students of Delhi,'' Sisodia tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence
DDMA advises Delhi residents visiting Kumbh Mela to undergo COVID-19 test on return
Delhi Congress stages sit-in at Jantar Mantar against bill on LG powers
BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence
HC asks Centre, Delhi govt to respond to plea to upload daily orders on website in due time