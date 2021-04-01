Pakistan decision on India trade deferred until Delhi reviews Kashmir status -foreign minister

Pakistan's decision on whether to reopen trade with India has been deferred by the cabinet until Delhi reviews its 2019 move to revoke the Kashmir region's special status, Pakistan's foreign minister said on Thursday.

In an effort to cool local demand and prices, Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for imports from India.

That move was to have ended nearly two years of trade suspension between the nuclear-armed rivals.

