Mukesh Kumar Jain joins ICAI as secretary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:15 IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday said Mukesh Kumar Jain has joined as its secretary.

Previously, Jain was the MD and CEO of Oriental Bank of Commerce.

A chartered accountant, Jain did his post-graduation from Delhi School of Economics and started his career in banking in 1986, according to a release.

Among other positions, he was also a director at Oriental Insurance Co Ltd and Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Co Ltd.

