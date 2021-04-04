Left Menu

BJP-led Centre punishing AAP govt in Delhi for supporting farmers' agitation: Kejriwal

They are punishing us for supporting farmers agitation, said Kejriwal, while lashing out at the Centre for the enactment of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill in March.The chief minister said all powers will be now be with the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.What kind of law is this, he said, adding that his party despite winning 62 seats would have no power.He claimed that each member of the BJP had said in Parliament that Kejriwal was punished for supporting farmers agitation.I want to tell them that our 300 farmers have laid down their lives.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-04-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 17:01 IST
BJP-led Centre punishing AAP govt in Delhi for supporting farmers' agitation: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Centre was trying to "punish" his government for supporting the farmers' agitation by creating hurdles in its functioning with the new law that gives primacy to the Lieutenant Governor. Addressing a farmers' 'mahapanchayat' in Haryana's Jind district, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener asserted that he is ready to "make any sacrifice" for the sake of farmers who are agitating against the three central agri laws.

He went on to say that anyone who opposes the farmers' stir is a ''traitor''.

"They (BJP) have brought a Bill in Parliament to punish Kejriwal. We bore the brunt. They are punishing us for supporting farmers' agitation," said Kejriwal, while lashing out at the Centre for the enactment of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in March.

The chief minister said all powers will be now be with the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

"What kind of law is this," he said, adding that his party despite winning 62 seats would have no power.

He claimed that each member of the BJP had said in Parliament that Kejriwal was "punished" for supporting farmers' agitation.

"I want to tell them that our 300 farmers have laid down their lives. For the sake of this agitation, even if Kejriwal dies we are not scared of your punishment," he said.

He said he was ready for any sacrifice for the farmers' agitation.

"Today farmers are seeing us as their well-wisher. Whatever punishment the central government wants to give me, I do not care," he said.

Kejriwal said that it is the responsibility of every Indian who loves his country to support the farmers.

"Any person who is with this agitation is a patriot and the one who is against the farmers' agitation is a traitor," he said.

He said that his government in the national capital carried out various development works be it setting up schools and hospitals, free water, etc in the last six years and alleged that the BJP was putting stumbling blocks to disrupt the works that were being done for the Delhi people.

He claimed the BJP, despite being the most powerful party in the country, has failed to deliver in the areas of education and health, while his government has made significant progress. "I want to tell the BJP that for building schools and colleges and serving people, there is no need for power. There is a need for intent. You have so many powers but your intention is wrong," he said.

"Kejriwal does not have power and but our intent is clear," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...

India, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach USD 110 billion by 2030: Top diplomats

Tapping into the mutual strengths of India, Israel and the UAE could propel the trilateral trade between the countries to a high of USD 110 billion by 2030, top diplomats and members of the business community have said.The comments were mad...

Protest parties surge in Bulgaria election, threatening Prime Minister Borissov

Bulgarias Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will have difficulty holding onto power, after a surge of votes in an election on Sunday for anti-establishment and anti-corruption parties that want him out.Parallel count of the vote by pollsters fo...

Brazil registers 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil on Sunday registered 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths, the health ministry said, as the country deals with the worst of the pandemic yet, which has led the country to have the highest daily death tolls in the world.Deaths now total 331,433....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021