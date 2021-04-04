Overwhelming support from youth in last leg of 'Switch Delhi' campaign: Delhi govt

The last leg of the eight-week-long 'Switch Delhi' campaign for promoting the adoption of e-vehicles gained ''overwhelming support'' from the city youth, a Delhi government said on Sunday.

Hundreds of youth in Delhi took the 'Switch Delhi' pledge to make their first vehicle an electric one, it said.

Various events were organised on the eighth week of the campaign for creating awareness among youngsters about the monetary and environmental benefits of electric vehicles witnessed various events.

Vrikshit Foundation, led by a group of students, conducted a wall painting event. Let Me Breathe, an environment storytelling platform, created awareness on social media about the electric vehicle movement, the statement said.

''I strongly feel that switching to an electric vehicle is a much-needed change that is required today. It is important for the youth to turn this campaign into a mass movement,'' said Trisha Pavagadhi, student and member of Enactus Hansraj. The campaign was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in February announcing that his government will ensure that within the next six months only electric vehicles are hired by its different departments.

The Delhi government notified its electric vehicle policy in August 2020 that aims to increase the number of such vehicles to 25 per cent of total vehicle registrations in Delhi by 2024.

