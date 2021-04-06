Left Menu

Maharashtra: 4 booked for duping Nagpur man of Rs 40 lakh

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-04-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 08:55 IST
Maharashtra: 4 booked for duping Nagpur man of Rs 40 lakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly duping a 52-year-old Nagpur resident of Rs 40 lakh on the pretext of providing admission to his daughter in a medical course, an official said.

The offence took place in 2017 and the victim lodged a police complaint here in Maharashtra on Monday, he said.

The complainant, a resident of Sneh Nagar area here, had contacted the accused on phone after coming across an advertisement about admissions in the MBBS course.

The accused met the victim and promised admission to his daughter in a medical college in Mumbai for the course, the police official said on Monday.

The victim then allegedly transferred Rs 40 lakh to the account number provided by the accused, he said.

However, the accused later told him they would not be able to manage the admission in the Mumbai-based college and promised to arrange for his daughter's admission at a college in Aurangabad, the official said.

When the victim went to Aurangabad, the accused failed to show up there. The victim then realised he was cheated and approached the police on Monday, he said.

The Dhantoli police here have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 and 409 (criminal breach of trust), the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Hong Kong activists plead guilty to joining democracy rally

Three veteran Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, including well-known publisher Jimmy Lai, have pleaded guilty to taking party in an unauthorized rally that resulted in violence between police and participants, media reported Wednesday. Lai...

Model train rings out the tunes in record-setting pandemic project

At Hamburgs Miniatur Wunderland museum, shut during Germanys coronavirus lockdown, a model train chugs along a track lined with thousands of water-filled glasses, tapping out a medley of classical music hits as it passes. With the museum fo...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021