Maharashtra: 4 booked for duping Nagpur man of Rs 40 lakh

Police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly duping a 52-year-old Nagpur resident of Rs 40 lakh on the pretext of providing admission to his daughter in a medical course, an official said.

The offence took place in 2017 and the victim lodged a police complaint here in Maharashtra on Monday, he said.

The complainant, a resident of Sneh Nagar area here, had contacted the accused on phone after coming across an advertisement about admissions in the MBBS course.

The accused met the victim and promised admission to his daughter in a medical college in Mumbai for the course, the police official said on Monday.

The victim then allegedly transferred Rs 40 lakh to the account number provided by the accused, he said.

However, the accused later told him they would not be able to manage the admission in the Mumbai-based college and promised to arrange for his daughter's admission at a college in Aurangabad, the official said.

When the victim went to Aurangabad, the accused failed to show up there. The victim then realised he was cheated and approached the police on Monday, he said.

The Dhantoli police here have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 406 and 409 (criminal breach of trust), the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

