Left Menu

Capitol officer remembered for humour, paying ultimate price

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:16 IST
Capitol officer remembered for humour, paying ultimate price

The 18-year US Capitol Police veteran killed in the line of duty is being remembered as a man with a sense of humor who loved baseball and golf and was most proud of one particular title: Dad.

William “Billy” Evans, 41, was killed Friday when a vehicle rammed into Evans and another officer at a barricade just 100 yards from the Capitol. The driver, Noah Green, 25, came out of the car with a knife and was shot to death by police, officials said. Investigators believe Green had been delusional and increasingly having suicidal thoughts. Capitol Police released few personal details about Evans, saying his family had requested privacy.

Evans, a father of two, grew up in North Adams, Massachusetts, a close-knit town of about 13,000 in the northwest part of the state.

Jason LaForest knew Evans for more than 30 years. He was a close friend of Evans' older sister, Julie, and recalled Evans as a prankster who made sure the subjects of his jokes laughed as well.

“As a young kid, Billy, of course, was the annoying little brother of one of my best friends, a title which he held on to for most of his life,” said LaForest, a North Adams city councilman.

''But it was a joy to watch him grow up and become a talented athlete and a dedicated police officer, and, of course, the role in life that he loved the most, which was a dad.” Sports, particularly baseball, was another important part of Evans' life.

“He came from a long line of family members that loved baseball and especially the Boston Red Sox,” LaForest said. “He excelled in baseball and enjoyed playing baseball most of his life. It's a passion that he instilled in his children.” Evans' father, Howard, died about seven years ago. His mother, Janice, still lives in Massachusetts.

He attended Western New England University, graduating in 2002 as a criminal justice major. He joined the Capitol Police the next year.

Robert E. Johnson, the university's president, said in a statement that Evans was a member of the school's baseball and bowling teams and the campus activities board.

He said that Evans' friends at the university described him as “extremely welcoming and friendly, humble, and always willing to help others.” John Claffey, a professor of criminal justice, said that when news of Evans' death first aired, he had the sense that he knew that smile. “I immediately said that's a face I recognize,” Claffey said.

He recalled Evans as a student who knew what he wanted to do — a “very focused kid.” Over the weekend, Claffey received four calls from former students who just wanted to talk to him about Evans.

“This has shaken a lot of people's worlds,” he said. “A lot of people from Western New England, who haven't been here in 18 years, it's still having an impact on them.” The death of Evans came nearly three months after the Jan. 6 rioting at the Capitol that left five people dead, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. He died a day after the insurrection.

Lawmakers issued a wave of statements offering their condolences and gratitude to Evans after the attack. Capitol Hill aides and members of the press corps that cover Capitol Hill also weighed in, recalling him as friendly and professional.

LaForest said Evans never wanted to be known as a hero.

“He wanted to serve his country as a Capitol police officer and looked forward to seeing lawmakers and visitors who came to the Capitol every day, many of whom became friends of Billy's in large part because of his good-natured sense of humor,” LaForest said. ''And, unfortunately, Billy paid the ultimate price defending his country.” (AP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

MoS G Kishan Reddy Home condemns Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Minister of State MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday condemned the recent Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh in which 22 CRPF jawans lost their lives, saying that nothing can be won through violence. Speaking to the media, Reddy said, Nothing...

Turkey summons China's ambassador over Twitter posts

Turkey summoned Chinas ambassador after the embassy suggested on Twitter that it could take action against two Turkish politicians who criticised Beijings treatment of its Muslim Uyghur community.A Foreign Ministry official said the ambassa...

Mask-less man thrashed by 2 cops in Indore; both suspended

A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by two police constables on the road in Madhya Pradeshs Indore city on Tuesday after a dispute over not wearing a face mask which has been made mandatory in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.After a vid...

Soccer-Loanee defender Dawson makes West Ham stay permanent

West Ham United will complete the permanent transfer of defender Craig Dawson at the end of the current season with the centre back signing a contract until June 2023, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday. The 30-year-old is current...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021