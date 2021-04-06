Mangaluru MLA Khader asks govt to ban online games effectively

The government should take urgent steps to ban online games like PUBG in an effective manner, former Karnataka Minister and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters here in the backdrop of the recent murder of a boy in Ullal who was a victim of online game, Khader said such games tend to destroy the youth by weakening them mentally and physically.

Students addicted to the games confine themselves to their homes and develop psychological problems, he said.

Khader also asked the state government to appoint counsellors in all schools to keep a track on the activities of students.

He said the Mahila Congress in Dakshina Kannada district will launch training camps for women on the parental access code (PAC) enabling parents to monitor childrens activities on mobile phones.

Cyber experts will train 100 women leaders from the women's wing of the Congress who will later hold training camps in villages, he said.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

