India to build school building in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:24 IST
India will construct a new building at a secondary school in Nepal under the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Partnership programme, the Indian embassy here said on Tuesday.

The project will be taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDPs) at an estimated cost of Nepali Rupees 42.95 million.

The Indian embassy in Kathmandu, the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration and Triyuga Municipality, Udaypur signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the construction of new building for Balmandir Secondary School at Triyuga Municipality of Udaypur district, the embassy said in a statement.

India is also reconstructing 71 educational institutions damaged during 2015 earthquake in eight districts of Nepal under reconstruction grant of Nepali Rupees 5800 million.

Eight schools have already been completed, work on 62 schools is underway and the Tribhuvan University Central Library project is under tender process, it said. PTI SBP MRJ MRJ MRJ

