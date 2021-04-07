PM Modi to interact with students, teachers and parents at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021'

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents at "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021" at 7.00 p.m. this evening through a video conference. This is the fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha and the first edition to be held in a virtual mode due to restrictions posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme, the Prime Minister will share ideas and suggestions to prepare and appear in exams without taking any stress.

In a tweet this morning, PM Modi said "the first-ever virtual 'Pareeksha Pe Charcha' is going to be an exciting interaction, covering a diverse range of topics. You could be an exam warrior, a parent or a teacher, there is something for everyone. Let us make exams stress free".

The video feed of the programme will be available in Hindi on DD National and DD News Channels. This programme will be available in Marathi on DD Sahyadri. It will also be telecast in Assamese, Bengali, Odiya, Gujarati, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' main event will also be available on several digital platforms including EduMinofIndia, Narendra Modi, PMO India, pib India, DD National, MyGovIndia, DDNews, RajyaSabhaTV, SwayamPrabha on their Facebook and youtube channels from 7 PM onwards.

