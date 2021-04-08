Left Menu

Night curfew imposed in areas under Lucknow Municipal Corporation

From 6 am to 9 pm, work will be done with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol. The night curfew will be imposed in areas that come under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and not in the rural areas, the official said.Government and semi-government personnel working in night shift and those engaged in essential services in the private sector will get exemption.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 00:28 IST
Night curfew will be imposed in areas under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation from Thursday till April 16, an official said, as the coronavirus cases continue to surge.

There will be exemption on ferrying essential items and there will be no ban on movement of goods vehicles, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said in a statement on Wednesday.

The night curfew, starting from April 8, will be from 9 pm to 6 am till April 16, Prakash said. ''From 6 am to 9 pm, work will be done with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol.'' The night curfew will be imposed in areas that come under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and not in the rural areas, the official said.

Government and semi-government personnel working in night shift and those engaged in essential services in the private sector will get exemption. People on their way to railway station, bus station and airport can move by showing their tickets, the official said. In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus in the district, the Lucknow administration on Wednesday ordered the closure of all educational institutes, barring those imparting medical education. All government and non-government schools, colleges, coaching institutes and other educational institutes, barring medical, nursing and para-medical ones will remain closed till April 15, Lucknow's District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said in a statement on Wednesday. He, however, said examinations including practical exams, will be allowed in recognised educational institutes with strict adherence to the COVID-19 norms. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a video conference with district magistrates of Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Gautambuddh Nagar, Jhansi, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Agra, Saharanpur and Moradabad.

For districts which are reporting more than 100 fresh cases everyday, and have more than 500 active COVID-19 cases, the district magistrate may take a decision regarding holidays (barring examinations) depending upon local circumstances.

Stress was laid on testing of people at railway stations, bus stations for effective control over COVID-19, and for effective contract tracing.

Social distancing and masks have been made mandatory. Fifty per cent of the ambulances should be reserved for COVID-19 patients, while rest for the non-COVID-19 patients, the UP government said in a statement here.

