Manipur University student found COVID-positive after appearing for exam on campus

Manipur University student found COVID-positive after appearing for exam on campusPTI | Imphal | Updated: 09-04-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 09:23 IST
A student of the Manipur University was found to be COVID-positive days after he appeared for an exam at the varsity's campus, an official said on Friday.
The student appeared for the BVoc fifth semester examination at room number 437 of the New Social Sciences Block of the varsity on April 6, Registrar W Chandbabu Singh said.
Issuing a circular, the varsity asked all the students who were in that room to undergo self-quarantine for a week.
The registrar also asked all the employees and students of the varsity to follow the COVID-related guidelines properly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID tech gap seen widening inequality in Britain
Rapid COVID-19 tests work as well as quarantine for travel -research
China reports 11 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in updated U.S. trial results
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in updated U.S. trial results