Manipur University student found COVID-positive after appearing for exam on campus

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 09-04-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 09:23 IST
A student of the Manipur University was found to be COVID-positive days after he appeared for an exam at the varsity's campus, an official said on Friday.

The student appeared for the BVoc fifth semester examination at room number 437 of the New Social Sciences Block of the varsity on April 6, Registrar W Chandbabu Singh said.

Issuing a circular, the varsity asked all the students who were in that room to undergo self-quarantine for a week.

The registrar also asked all the employees and students of the varsity to follow the COVID-related guidelines properly.

