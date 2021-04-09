Kenya: Elungata urges security personnel conducting KCSE exams

John Elungata, the Coastal Regional Commissioner Kenya
, urged security personnel to maintain vigilance while operating the Kenya
Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE) at Deputy County Commissioner's office in Voi
on Friday, according to a report by KBC Channel.
Speaking in Taita-Taveta County's Voi
while supervising the opening of containers with exam storage and distribution of KCSE
materials Elungata urged all exam monitors to conduct the KCSE
exams vigilantly in order to keep the integrity of the exams. He also urged the exam Centre managers to be extra vigilant for the smooth functioning of the exam.
The Coastal Regional Commissioner who was accompanied by Rhoda Onyancha, the Commissioner of Taita Taveta
County, said that they have reported such incidences of exam paper leakages which have brought shame upon the authorities and would end jeopardize results of the students who appeared in exams.
As reported, a total of 699,745 candidates who would be sitting for the KCSE
exams would be attended by a total of 227,000 teachers.
The Secondary national examinations in the country started on March 26 and would end on Friday, April 21 with art and design, home science, power mechanics electricity, drawing and design, computer studies and aviation technology practicals.