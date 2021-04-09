Left Menu

J&K integral part of country; India doesn't need unasked for advice: Vice President Naidu

Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the country is capable of solving its own problems, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said here Friday, asking other nations to confine themselves to their domestic problems rather than giving unsolicited advice to India.

09-04-2021
Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the country is capable of solving its own problems, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said here Friday, asking other nations to ''confine themselves to their domestic problems'' rather than giving unsolicited advice to India. On his first Jammu and Kashmir visit since the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370, without naming any country or individual, he said some people from the neighborhood always try to create problems and disturbances because they do not want India to progress. "My advice to some friends who are trying to give unasked advice to us in between and make commentaries to confine themselves to their domestic problems. We are capable of taking care of our own problems and they need not worry about us," he said, addressing the 3rd and the 4th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here.

Union minister Jitendra Singh and J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also attended the function, during which degrees were awarded to 148 MBA graduates who have successfully completed their courses. ''My dear youngsters, where you are studying is an integral part of India,'' the vice president told the students. ''And we are of the opinion we are capable of solving our problems. No country for that matter has any business to interfere or make comments on the internal affairs of another country or any other country.'' In his nearly half-an-hour speech, he said, ''We all believe in democracy and civilization. If you are really civilized you are not expected to interfere in the affairs of any other country. I am very clear about it.'' He said this part of the country is very beautiful and so are the people who need to have peace. ''Peace is the prerequisite for progress. If you have tension, you cannot pay attention. This has to be understood by one and all. That is why peace is very much required,'' he said. The vice president said some people from the neighborhood always try to create problems and disturbances for India.

''We should not allow them to succeed. We should be guided by the spirit of national integration - nation first, party and profession next and self last. That should be our attitude, nation first attitude irrespective of caste, creed, sex, religion, and region,'' he said.

