Covid spike: HP school, colleges to stay shut till April 21

All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till April 21 due to the recent spike in covid cases, an official spokesman said on Friday. The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Friday. The Himachal Pradesh government had earlier decided to close educational institutions till April 15.

