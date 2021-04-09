Left Menu

Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum helped students grow family biz during lockdown: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:32 IST
Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum helped students grow family biz during lockdown: Sisodia
The Delhi education minister to become a developed nation, the students need to become job providers and not job-seekers. Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday said that several students of Delhi government schools helped to grow their family businesses based on their learning from the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC).

Delivering a keynote address at the Ashoka University's Entrepreneurship Education Conference, Sisodia said that there was a need to develop ''an entrepreneurial mindset in our students in a way that they can contribute to their economy''.

''I went to one school to ask whether EMC has helped them, one student said that after attending entrepreneurship classes, she was able to help her father by making an online marketing system for mobile repairing work. One student, inspired by Krishna Yadav, a pickle chef, helped her mom to start two food stalls,'' Sisodia said.

He added that another student used the seed money given by the Delhi government to make Bluetooth speakers and named it ''Speak techs''. ''These are the success stories of our children, and this is how we need to inspire our youth and change mindsets. Students graduating from our Delhi government schools have started business in handicrafts, in technology and various other ventures,'' he added.

The Delhi education minister to become a developed nation, the students need to become job providers and not job-seekers.

''We have learned that there are developed, developing and under-developed nations... If we don't work on instilling an entrepreneurial mindset in our students, we will continue to be a job-seeker country, and never reach the place of a developed nation. EMC is a big intervention and I hope everyone joins us in empowering our students to become job-providers,'' he said.

The Entrepreneurship Education Conference was organised by Ashoka University's InfoEdge Centre for Entrepreneurship and includes themes of Entrepreneurship Research, Edtech & Entrepreneurship, Teaching Pedagogy and Policy Support. Sisodia said that the ECM, which focuses on enhancing the entrepreneurial mindset of the students, has enabled them to ''apply, challenge and innovate''.

''Students learn skills and practice mindfulness which encourages them to dream big, try new and challenging goals. EMC includes various unique activities for students to think critically, whether it is by doing fieldwork or interacting with eminent entrepreneurs live,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

WB polls: 900 companies of security forces to be deployed for fourth phase of WB polls, highest till date

By Joymala Bagchi The fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, scheduled to take place on April 10, will witness the deployment of a total of 900 companies of security forces, the West Bengal Chief Electoral Office informed on Fri...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested coronavirus positive and he has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, sources said on Friday.Bhagwat has been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of the facility and he is st...

EC asks political parties to observe COVID-19 guidelines issued by it last year in all seriousness.

EC asks political parties to observe COVID-19 guidelines issued by it last year in all seriousness....

Mumbai: Vaccination only in govt, civic centres on April 10-11

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai will take place only in government and civic centres on April 10 and 11 and not in any private hospital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Friday.The vaccination drive at private...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021