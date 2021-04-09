NHRC recommendations results in action against teachers for negligence

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The persistence of the National Human Rights Commission in a case of food poisoning of 15 children in a government school in Maliguda in Odisha has resulted in the payment of Rs 8 lakh in compensation, the rights panel said on Friday.

The NHRC in a statement said, out of the total amount, Rs 50,000 each has been paid to the 14 students who fell sick and Rs 1 lakh to the mother of a boy who succumbed to his illness.

''For negligence, two teachers were put under suspension and departmental proceedings initiated against them. The complaint was received about the incident in January 2018,'' it said Earlier, in response to notices of the commission, the state government had said that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh was already sanctioned by the Collector for the payment to the next of kin of the victim. Punitive action was initiated against the two teachers for negligence, it added.

''Subsequently, the commission issued a show-cause notice to the chief secretary of the state as to why a sum of Rs 1 lakh is not recommended to be paid under section 18 of the Protection of Human Rights Act to the next of kin of the deceased student in addition to the ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh already sanctioned by the Collector,'' it said.

Pursuant to the directions of the NHRC, the state government submitted the compliance report along with proof of payment, wherein it has been stated that Rs 1 lakh has been paid to the mother of the deceased boy and Rs 50,000 each to other 14 students, the statement said.

