Left Menu

The more you learn, the more you earn: education and poverty alleviation in Thailand

A good education is often seen as a route out of poverty, but many disadvantaged children are unable to finish school. In Thailand, a project involving the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, is linking academic achievement to cash rewards, providing tangible benefits to marginalized families, and helping kids to stay in school.

UN News | Updated: 10-04-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 09:50 IST
The more you learn, the more you earn: education and poverty alleviation in Thailand

Chaisri Taya, a teacher in the mountainous north-west province of Mae Hong Son, is a testament to the power of education. Born stateless, he completed a bachelor’s degree and obtained Thai citizenship. He has since become a role model in his community, sharing his experience with children and youth in a language they can relate to.

UNESCO/Pornpilin SmithvejaChaisri Taya is teaching children from disadvantaged communities in the village of Ban Nai Soi, northern Thailand, using tools from UNESCO’s Learning Coin initiative

For children in the village of Ban Nai Soi village, four kilometres from the community learning centre where Mr. Chaisri teaches, barriers to education are almost insurmountable: to reach the centre, they need to take a gravel road, which is often difficult to navigate in the flood season and, at home, they have no internet access, and limited, off-grid, access to electricity.

In addition many of them are stateless, which hinders their potential. Although all children in the country are officially guaranteed education, regardless of their status, language barriers, discrimination, lack of access to resources, financial hardship and geography create barriers to full enrolment, with an unknown number of children out of school.

“Being stateless deprives these youth of learning opportunities. Because of their status, they were not confident in attending school.” says Mr. Chaisri. “They came to start studying with non-formal education and I saw them trying hard to learn.”

UNESCO/Pornpilin SmithvejaLearning Coin student Arisa, 17, works with a tablet provided through the initiative.

The power of the Learning Coin

But Learning Coin, a UN-supported initiative, is giving them renewed motivation to embark on the difficult journey to meet their teacher. The Ban Nai Soi students travel to Mr. Chaisri’s house and the learning centre by motorbike for lessons and to download content onto digital tablets provided by the project, which they can read offline at home, advancing their education that previously might have hit, literally and figuratively, a roadblock.

Starting in July 2020, Learning Coin has expanded to support nearly 500 disadvantaged children across Thailand, from ethnic minority and stateless communities in Mae Hong Son, to disadvantaged Thai children in the southern Yala region.

The students can access multiingual content on their tablets, including lessons and reading materials. By logging data from the tablets on a daily basis, the Learning Coin app can work out how many hours each student has spent accessing the material, how consistently they have worked, and the answers they submit. Based on this information, students are awarded between 800 and 1,200 baht ($25-38) each month, accounting for as much as 10 per cent of average family income in these communities.

UNESCO/Pornpilin SmithvejaLearner Jaikham, 17, operates a Thai spicy salad food stall in Ban Nai Soi in Thailand that she opened during the pandemic.

Pandemic threatens permanent learning loss

“Whilst innovations such as Learning Coin are having a positive impact, they need to be matched at the policy level, with initiatives that address financial need and wellbeing and counter discrimination and lack of access to resources”, says Gita Sabharwal, the UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand (the highest-ranking representative of the UN development system at the country level). “There are still considerable challenges facing equitable education for ethnic and linguistic minority learners, girls and young women, and the most marginalized communities”.

The COVID-19 pandemic has added to these challenges, affecting marginalized communities first and most severely, causing major disruptions to education systems, and threatening permanent learning loss. Girls and young women are disproportionately at risk of losing access to their education during the pandemic, as they tend to bear the burden of family duties.

“These children have the same potential and aspirations as any others”, says Ms. Sabharwal. “As they try hard to support their families, their dreams are varied and brimming with hope: to become a doctor, an athlete or an interpreter, to live full lives within and for their community. These are the dreams that build healthy and more equitable societies for all”.

UNESCO/Pornpilin SmithvejaTelephone and internet connectivity is extremely limited in the village. ,

Learning Coin

  • The Learning Coin project aims to help disadvantaged children to make reading habits ingrained, for lifelong learning,
  • The first Learning Coin pilot was launched in 2018, with the support of the POSCO 1% Foundation and True Corporation, in partnership with the Foundation for Rural Youth, for about 150 learners in Bangkok and Pathumthani,
  • The initiative is supported by the Ministry of Education, Equitable Education Fund, teachers at 53 Thai public schools and community learning centres, and student volunteers from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Education, together with Mercy Centre in Bangkok and the Foundation for the Better Life of Children,
  • The programme is scalable, to support low-income and marginalized learners not only in Thailand, but across the region,
  • UNESCO and UN Thailand’s role in developing the model is underpinned by deep partnerships with government, the private sector and civil society, furthering commitments to inclusive and equitable education through relatively modest investments, supporting the learners who are most at need.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

It's peak harvest season, won't support SKM's call to block Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway: Palwal farmers

Farmers protesting in Haryanas Palwal against central agricultural laws said they will not support Samyukt Kisan Morchas SKM call to block the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway for 24 hours on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Palwal block committee ...

Psychosocial stress put women at higher risk of coronary heart disease: Study

Psychosocial stress, typically resulting from difficulty coping with challenging environments, may work synergistically to put women at significantly higher risk of developing coronary heart disease, a new study suggested. The study led by ...

Shriram Properties files draft papers with Sebi to launch Rs 800 cr IPO

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties has filed a draft document with market regulator Sebi to raise up to Rs 800 crore through an initial public offer IPO. According to sources, Shriram Properties filed the draft red herring prospectus DRHP o...

Prashant Kishor finished TMC, put the last nail in coffin: BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leaders on Saturday said that Trinamool Congress TMC election strategist Prashant Kishors leaked audio tape stating Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very popular in West Bengal has put the final nail in TMCs coffin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021