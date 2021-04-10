Left Menu

J-K administration looks to develop Jammu region as adventure tourism hub

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-04-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 16:42 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government is set to launch adventure tourism on a mega scale in Jammu region, officials said on Saturday.

The region offers a number of adventure activities from the foothills of Jammu to the magnificent mountains and unexplored terrains of Kishtwar and from the alpine lakes of Rajouri-Poonch to the serene meadows of Bhaderwah and Patnitop.

Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director, Tourism Jammu, has instructed officials to finalise modalities, including mapping and identification of new potential areas, besides promotion of already notified areas as per the J&K tourism policy, an official spokesperson said.

In an advisory meeting here, experts from various fields and reputed national institutes across India, including the Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering, Gulmarg, Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter sports, Pahalgam, National Institute of Water Sports, Goa, and the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management, Gwalior, impressed on initiation of various measures before the start of any adventure activity.

They called for ensuring safety measures, quality equipment, trained staff and involvement and training of local youth.

Jammu is already famous as a pilgrimage destination. The adventure potential of the region is, however, still unexplored, the officials said.

''As such, the meeting deliberated upon recce of already notified spots in the field of trekking, rafting, hiking, paragliding, parasailing camping, zipline, skiing etc by qualified experts,'' the spokesperson said.

The advisory panel also charted out a detailed plan which includes mapping of potential areas, followed by trials by experts, who will be invited from reputed institutions and associations, to finalise the future course of action.

In addition to some heritage treks, the committee also approved mountain-biking routes from Mansar to Surinsar, the Bani-Basohli-Bhaderwah-Jai valley and Atal Setu bridge to Purthu.

It also approved several biking routes.

The committee agreed to work with allied departments for development of camping sites at Sanasar, Padri and Purthu, the spokesperson said.

It also agreed to work up modalities with allied agencies for issuance of one-time no-objection certificates for adventure activity, he said.

The committee also deliberated upon adding new adventure sports in the already notified tourism policy, including parasailing, paramotor and base jumping.

