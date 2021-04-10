Left Menu

Hours before night curfew, Karnataka relaxes norms for industrial personnel

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:02 IST
The Karnataka government relaxed the night curfew norms for industrial personnel barely hours before it came into effect on Saturday.

The Karnataka government has decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in major cities, district headquarter towns and other urban areas for 11 days from Saturday till April 20.

People were asked to stay indoors and not to venture out without any valid reason in the night in a bid to contain coronavirus.

One of the orders for the employees working in the night shift was that they should be inside the campus of their workplace by 10 pm and stay there till 5 am.

However, Chief Secretary P Ravikumar issued a fresh order relaxing the norms for the employees working in the night shift.

Vehicles plying employees of Industries from home to factory and vice versa with authorisation letter issued from their respective industrial units, are permitted, the order said.

The employees should also carry with them identity cards provided by their respective industry and observe COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and protocol during the travel, it added.

