Man kills fellow patient in UP hospital

A 35-year-old man undergoing treatment at a hospital here killed a fellow patient for occupying his bed, police said on Sunday.

Abdul Rehman was admitted to the government medical college and hospital on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

He had gone to the toilet and when he returned, he found that Hansram (50) was occupying his bed, the officer said.

They had an argument, and in a fit of rage, Rehman pushed Hansram to the ground and assaulted him, Kumar said. Due to this, Hansram died, according to hospital officials, police said Police have detained the accused, and registered a case against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)