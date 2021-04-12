Left Menu

'I've never seen a disease like COVID-19': world-renowned S African Indian-origin academic

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-04-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 10:28 IST
'I've never seen a disease like COVID-19': world-renowned S African Indian-origin academic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World-renowned South African Indian-origin academic Prof Hoosen Mahomed 'Jerry' Coovadia has described the COVID-19 pandemic as something he has never seen in a career of over six decades.

Dr. Coovadia, now retired at 80, was speaking from his residence in Durban after the launch of the 7th edition of his seminal textbook 'Paediatrics and Child Health', 37 years after he first published it.

''Coronaviruses have been around for a long time, but I've never seen a disease like COVID-19," Coovadia told the weekly Saturday Independent as he confirmed that both he and his wife Dr. Zubie Hamed have been vaccinated against the deadly virus.

According to Johns Hopkins University tracker, the number of confirmed cases in South Africa is 1,557,527 and 53,256 people have died.

Internationally acknowledged for his groundbreaking research in HIV/AIDS transmission from mother to child, Coovadia said COVID-19 in children was mostly mild but could be worse if there were other underlying conditions such as tuberculosis.

Coovadia's research, which focused on the subject of breastfeeding reduced transmission of HIV/AIDS infections to children from 40 mothers per 100 births to just one per hundred.

''Mother to child transmission has almost been wiped out,'' he said, citing the antiretroviral drugs now available.

Commenting on the latest edition of the book, published by Oxford University Press, Coovadia told the weekly: ''Back in 1984, all the (medical) books we had were British. There was no textbook in the developing world, which particularly addressed the problems of children in Southern Africa.

"That was the impetus to start writing, but I have to highlight it was a team effort and I collated research from many friends and colleagues from different universities," he said.

The only major changes to the book are subjects such as drugs, which have changed over the years, Coovadia said.

After completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Natal, Coovadia gained his medical degree in Bombay, where many of his peers at the time went to study medicine due to the highly limited positions for this at South African universities.

Apartheid-era quota systems gave most of the positions at universities to the minority white community.

After further studies in the UK, Coovadia returned home to rapidly rise through the ranks at his Alma Mater until his retirement, doing what he said he loved most – teaching students.

In a previous interview with PTI, Coovadia explained that it was during his student years in India that his political activism was awakened.

He became active in the struggle against apartheid upon his return, participating in the preliminary discussions and negotiations at the Congress for a Democratic South Africa, the precursor of final negotiations, which led to Nelson Mandela being installed as the country's first democratically elected President.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Once 'green' plug-in hybrid cars suddenly look like dinosaurs in Europe

Remember when plug-in hybrid cars were the go-to technology for the climate-conscious driver Turns out, theyre not good for the environment, according to some experts, and they could be phased out by carmakers in the face of tougher Europea...

2 cinema halls sealed in Odisha's Ganjam for flouting COVID-19 norms

The police sealed two cinema halls in Paralakhemundi in Odishas Gajapati district for violating COVID guidelines and two others for not renewing the licence, in the last two days, said Achyutananda Jani, Additional Tahasildar and Executive ...

Bridgestone India unlocks 7 mn euros in 9 mths, helped by digital payment platform Freepay

Pune-based tyre maker BridgestoneIndia has unlocked around 7 million euros in cash flows in nine months with the shifting of its payment collection process on a digital platform, a senior company executive has said.As many as 80 per cent of...

Pakistan's overseas remittances exceed $2 bln for 10th straight month

Remittances of 2.7 billion in March from Pakistani workers employed abroad exceeded 2 billion for the 10th consecutive month, and were up 43 from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday. Proactive policy steps by the government and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021