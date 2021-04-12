Left Menu

Cong minister hails 'Amravati pattern' as cases surge in Maha

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:42 IST
Cong minister hails 'Amravati pattern' as cases surge in Maha

A decision to impose ''lockdown'' under the garb of a ''janata curfew'' (voluntary shutdown) in the last week of February as coronavirus cases started to build up in most parts of Maharashtra helped Amravati tackle the onslaught better than others, the district's guardian minister Yashomati Thakur said on Monday.

She said the situation in Maharashtra, currently witnessing the most severe surge in the country, would have been different if the ''Amravati pattern'' was implemented statewide earlier.

When the number of cases spiked from 1,000 to 1,200 quickly in February, a firm decision was taken to impose widespread restrictions, Thakur, who is state Women and Child Development minister, told PTI.

''We took a firm decision on February 26 to impose a lockdown resisting criticism and opposition. We started with a weekend lockdown, calling it a janata curfew. Later, for 10 to 12 days, we went in for complete lockdown, excluding essential services, MIDC and vegetable markets,'' Thakur claimed.

The minister asserted Amravati was the first to take such a step when the ''first signs of the second wave was noticed''.

As the situation gradually turned normal, shops were allowed to remain open till 5pm, and other measures were also taken, like carrying out vaccination drives in markets and ensuring some 5,000 people were inoculated in the district per day, she said.

''In 13 days, we managed to control the number of cases added daily from 1,000 to about 300. If the entire state had taken a similar decision, we wouldn't have seen such a situation. The government is now working on the Amravati pattern,'' Thakur, a Congress MLA from Teosa in Amravati, claimed.

With the number of cases in control in Amravati, the district is being able to cater to patients from Nagpur, Vidarbha's largest city, as well as Chhindwara and Betul in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, Thakur said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Lumos Health Accelerator Onboards Startups in Early Cancer Detection and Advanced Cancer Prognostics

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Lumos, a premier Healthcare speed scaling program, today announced the addition of Onward Assist and ErlySign to its speed scaling program. The startups were selected after a careful evaluation of their tech...

Mahindra Thar crosses 50k booking mark in six month of launch

Mahindra Mahindra MM on Monday said all new Thar has crossed 50,000 bookings, within just six months of its launch.With its design, performance, off-road capability, everyday-comfort, technology and safety, the all-new Thar continues to at...

Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi Aramco facilities; no Saudi confirmation

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Monday it had fired 17 drones and two ballistic missiles at targets in Saudi Arabia, including Saudi Aramco facilities in Jubail and Jeddah.There was no immediate Saudi confirmation. Saudi Aramco,...

J&J begins COVID-19 vaccine supplies to EU, 50 mln doses expected in Q2 -lawmaker

Johnson Johnson on Monday began delivering its COVID-19 single-dose vaccine to EU countries, a European Union lawmaker said. The company had initially planned to start its deliveries at the beginning of April, but delayed the rollout due t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021