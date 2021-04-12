Deakin University and IIT-Hyderabad invite applications for Joint Doctoral Program

NEW DELHI, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deakin University and the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) have announced a joint doctoral programme (JDP) in 2021. A total of 10 seats are open for July 2021 batch. Interested candidates can apply through the website - https://iith.ac.in/iar/IITH-Deakin/. The last date of application is 30 April 2020.

The programme will be offered in a wide range of subjects/disciplines, including (but not limited to) Materials and Smart Manufacturing; Affordable Healthcare; Food, Environment, and Agriculture; Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science; Cyber-Physical Systems; Infrastructure and Energy. This association is aimed at developing successful academic and research collaborations in the areas of common interest and complementary capabilities. It seeks to harness the synergy at both institutions to propel excellent research.

The salient features of the joint doctoral program are: 1. Candidates with B.Tech/M.Tech degrees are eligible to apply for the JDP provided they meet the necessary entry requirements. The selection will be made through a joint interview process. Upon selection into the JDP Program, the candidates will be jointly supervised from day one by supervisors from both IIT-H and Deakin.

2. Successful candidate(s) will spend between 3-12 months at Deakin depending upon the research requirements.

3. IIT-H will provide the regular PhD fellowship to the students during their stay at IIT-H and when the students travel to Deakin, they will get a stipend at the rate of $A28,600 per annum for the duration of their stay at Deakin. In addition to the above, Deakin will provide a full tuition fee waiver for up to 4 years and a top-up stipend of $A150 per month for 3 years while they are at IIT-H.

4. Each candidate will be assigned a Supervisory Team at Deakin and Doctoral Committee at IIT-H.

5. Upon successfully completing a PhD, he/she will be conferred a PhD by both the institutes with two separate certificates, noting that the doctoral award is conferred under the JDP HDR (Higher Degree by Research) program between the institutes.

The students can obtain further details from the website - https://iith.ac.in/iar/IITH-Deakin/ About Deakin University Established in 1974, Deakin University is one of Australia's leading tertiary education providers and is ranked in the top 1% of world universities (ARWU). It has won numerous awards and teaches over 60,000 students each year offering students world-class programs and endless opportunities.

With 27 plus years of engagement in India, Deakin University was the first international education provider to set up an office in India in 1994. It is currently the most engaged Australian Provider across education, training, research, capacity building and consultancy initiatives with academia, industry and Government. It has established premier partnerships in India to transform education and research into beneficial community outcomes, to produce world-class graduates and contribute to the growth and sustainability of the communities.

For more information, please email david.das@deakin.edu.auor call +91 11 26544715.

About IIT-Hyderabad Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) is one of the six new Indian Institutes of Technology established by the Government of India in 2008. In a short span of 12 years, the institute built on an imposing 578-acre campus and has been ranked among the top 10 institutes for four consecutive years in the NIRF released by the Ministry of Education, GoI. IIT-H was also ranked under Top #20 in the recent edition ARIIA on indicators related to 'Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development' among students and faculties.

IIT-Hyderabad has 237 full-time faculty, 3,397 students of whom 20 per cent are women, nearly 200 state-of-the-art laboratories and five research and entrepreneurship centres. The Institute has a strong research focus with more than Rs. 500 crore of sanctioned research funding while PhD scholars account for about 30% of total student strength. IIT-H students and faculty are at the forefront of innovation with more than 5500 research publications and 100+ patent disclosures, 300 sponsored/ consultancy projects and 50 industry & academic collaborations. To know more, please visit: https://www.iith.ac.in/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713572/Deakin_University_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

