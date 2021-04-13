Left Menu

High malnutrition persists despite surplus food; behavioural change needed: Niti Aayog

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:54 IST
High malnutrition persists despite surplus food; behavioural change needed: Niti Aayog

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said high malnutrition persists in the country despite being a food-surplus nation, and the situation can only improve through ''behavioural change'' among people.

Launching the Poshan Gyan, a national digital repository on health and nutrition, Kumar further said that Poshan Gyan is an extremely important initiative and can help make nutrition a 'Jan Andolan', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Real change can be brought about only through changing behaviours on the ground. High malnutrition persists despite India being a food-surplus nation, which points towards a clear need for behavioural change,'' he said.

Also speaking at the event, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the challenge of nutrition in India should be solved by targeting those especially vulnerable, such as pregnant women, and children below the age of 6 years, through the application of behavioural insights.

Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD) secretary Ram Mohan Mishra lauded the establishment of the Poshan Gyan portal, stating that knowledge is most useful when it aids in the betterment of society.

The crowd sourcing feature of the site, he said, can be used to disseminate nationwide solutions that have proved successful in local contexts, such as the use of a traditional grape-based concoction that was recently found to be efficacious in combating anaemia in Tamil Nadu.

According to an official statement, the Poshan Gyan repository was conceptualised as a resource, enabling search of communication materials on 14 thematic areas of health and nutrition across diverse languages, media types, target audiences and sources. Content for the repository was sourced from the Ministries of Health and Family Welfare and Women and Child Development and developmental organizations, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. pauses J&J COVID-19 vaccine over rare blood clots

U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine after six women under 50 who had received it developed rare blood clots, dealing a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic. Fo...

Official: Iran to enrich uranium to highest level ever

Iran will begin enriching uranium to 60purity, higher than the programme ever has before, after an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, an Iranian nuclear negotiator said Tuesday.Abbas Araghchis comment, quoted by the state-run IRNA news ...

HC rejects Assam tribunal order declaring man foreigner

The Gauhati High Court has set aside an order of a tribunal of Assam declaring a man foreigner and observed that the person does not need to explain the linkage with all his relatives featured in voters lists to establish his citizenship.Th...

Leaders of GM, Ford among objectors to voting restrictions

The leaders of three-dozen major Michigan-based companies, including General Motors and Ford, on Tuesday objected to Republican-sponsored election bills that would make it harder to vote in Michigan and other states.The businesses issued a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021