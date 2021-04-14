Left Menu

Punjab CM seeks postponement of CBSE board exams

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has sought postponement of the upcoming CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.Singh has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, pointing to the prevailing situation and stressing that it would only be appropriate that a decision is taken forthwith to postpone class 10 and 12 board examinations. This would also allow the Union Government and States to plan better for conduct of the examination once the situation normalises, he said in an official statement here on Wednesday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 12:41 IST
Punjab CM seeks postponement of CBSE board exams

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has sought postponement of the upcoming CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Singh has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', pointing to the prevailing situation and stressing that “it would only be appropriate that a decision is taken forthwith to postpone class 10 and 12 board examinations.” This would also allow the Union Government and States to plan better for conduct of the examination once the situation normalises, he said in an official statement here on Wednesday. Seeking the minister's early intervention, the chief minister noted that it was difficult to precisely predict as to when the surge in the COVID-19 cases will be arrested and by when will we see a consistently declining trend. He noted that different states are at different stages of the second surge, with some likely to peak a little earlier as compared to those where the surge has commenced later.

Citing the rising cases, Singh said quite understandably, “the steady increase in COVID-19 cases in most States of the country has created a sense of great apprehension and anguish among students and parents alike regarding the Board examinations for classes 10 and 12.” In Punjab too, the state government is receiving requests from various quarters seeking postponement of the Board examinations by the State board as well as by the CBSE and ICSE, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the Union education minister and key officials on Wednesday to discuss the issue of CBSE board exams, government sources said. The class 10 CBSE exams are scheduled to be held between May 4 and June 7 and those for class 12 would be held between May 4 and June 15. The Punjab Board has broadly aligned its examination dates with those of the CBSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

57th Baeksang Arts Awards Nominations: Song Joong-ki, Kim Soo-hyun & more in the list

Nominations for South Koreas much-talked-about entertainment awards, namely the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards were revealed on April, 2021. The increasing popularity of K-Dramas and South Korean movies across the world means that this years Bae...

Gorkhaland demand takes back seat as GJM factions fight for political supremacy

With the two factions of the GJM one led by Bimal Gurung and the other by his former deputy Binay Tamang fighting for supremacy in the Darjeeling Hills, the imbroglio over Gorkhaland has taken a back seat this election, as key stakeholders ...

India will raise its climate ambitions but not under pressure: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said India will raise its climate ambitions but not under pressure.He said India will also continue to ask developed countries for finance and support and about their climate actions.Ja...

Discount broker 5paisa.com to raise Rs 250 cr from warrants, preferential issue

Listed discount broker 5paisa.com on Wednesday said it is raising Rs 250 crore through a preferential issue of shares to investors and warrants to promoters.The investment will be made by Ward Ferry, Fairfax and RIMCO, along with the promot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021