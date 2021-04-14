Poland to reopen kindergartens from Monday, keep other curbs in place

Poland to reopen kindergartens from Monday, keep other curbs in placeReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:22 IST
Poland will reopen kindergartens and allow open-air sports from April 19, but other restrictions will be extended by a week, the health minister said on Wednesday.
Hotels will remain closed until May 3, Adam Niedzielski also said.
