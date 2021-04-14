Left Menu

Niti Aayog inks pact with Dassault Systemes Fondation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:22 IST
Niti Aayog inks pact with Dassault Systemes Fondation

Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission on Wednesday signed an agreement with Dassault Systemes Fondation to provide a digitally rich ecosystem and promote STEM-based innovation and entrepreneurship in India.

According to an official statement, one of the flagship programmes of AIM, Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) has played a pivotal role in fostering creativity and imagination among school children.

''Dassault Systemes Fondation dedicated to transforming the future of education and research in India with 3D technologies and virtual universes is all set to contribute to the ATL program in three broad areas - project-based, self-paced learning content, hackathons and challenges and inter-country academia collaborations,'' it said.

Dassault Fondation has designed and developed an initial set of ready to use well-documented self-learning training cum instructional playbook, with appropriate videos for visual understanding, which they would be sharing with the ATL students that they can access digitally, the statement added.

Speaking at the virtual event, AIM mission director R Ramanan said, ''We feel privileged to launch the partnership of Atal Innovation Mission with Dassault Systemes Foundation''.

Dassault Systemes Fondation Chairman Sudarshan Mogasale said it will contribute with project-based, activities-based and self-paced learning content for Atal Tinkering Labs.

According to the statement, through this collaboration, AIM and Dassault Systemes Fondation will jointly encourage inter-country collaborations among school students for collaborative science/technology learning, skilling and cultural interactions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As NATO meets, Ukraine says Russia could store nuclear weapons in Crimea

Ukraines defence minister said on Wednesday that Russia was preparing to potentially store nuclear weapons in Crimea and warned that Moscow could attack Ukraine to ensure water supplies for the annexed peninsula. Andrii Taran, speaking just...

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Central Revenue building at ITO

A fire broke out on Wednesday in the Central Revenue CR building located at ITO in the national capital. As many as 14 fire engines have been rushed to the site and are engaged to douse the fire.The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the...

Uttar Pradesh CM tests positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He had isolated himself on Tuesday after some officials in his contact tested positive for the infection. After initial symptoms, I got myse...

EU throws weight behind Pfizer-BioNTech and new technology

In a stinging rebuke to pharma giant AstraZeneca, the European Union on Wednesday announced plans to negotiate a massive contract extension for Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine insisting the 27-nation bloc had to go with companies that had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021