Niti Aayog inks pact with Dassault Systemes Fondation

Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission on Wednesday signed an agreement with Dassault Systemes Fondation to provide a digitally rich ecosystem and promote STEM-based innovation and entrepreneurship in India.

According to an official statement, one of the flagship programmes of AIM, Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) has played a pivotal role in fostering creativity and imagination among school children.

''Dassault Systemes Fondation dedicated to transforming the future of education and research in India with 3D technologies and virtual universes is all set to contribute to the ATL program in three broad areas - project-based, self-paced learning content, hackathons and challenges and inter-country academia collaborations,'' it said.

Dassault Fondation has designed and developed an initial set of ready to use well-documented self-learning training cum instructional playbook, with appropriate videos for visual understanding, which they would be sharing with the ATL students that they can access digitally, the statement added.

Speaking at the virtual event, AIM mission director R Ramanan said, ''We feel privileged to launch the partnership of Atal Innovation Mission with Dassault Systemes Foundation''.

Dassault Systemes Fondation Chairman Sudarshan Mogasale said it will contribute with project-based, activities-based and self-paced learning content for Atal Tinkering Labs.

According to the statement, through this collaboration, AIM and Dassault Systemes Fondation will jointly encourage inter-country collaborations among school students for collaborative science/technology learning, skilling and cultural interactions.

