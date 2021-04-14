AICTE to adopt Atal Tinkering Labs, mentor school students

Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Wednesday announced their strategic collaboration to empower Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) established at schools across the country.

According to an official statement, the partnership offers to begin with to connect around 7,200+ Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) established in schools with 2,500+ Institution's Innovation Councils (IICs) functioning in higher educational institutions (HEIs) spread across all the states and UTs.

The statement said ATLs in schools are equipped with facilities and provide tinkering opportunities to school students to ideate and work on innovative projects and improve their innovation abilities. Whereas IICs in HEIs take the institution's innovation capability and facility to engage students and faculties in innovation and entrepreneurship activities and provide opportunity to ideate, innovate and become entrepreneurs, it added.

Moreover, the statement said this move is also aligned with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 objective of bridging gap between schools and higher educational institutions. The adoption process will see actions of online mentoring, lecture sessions, group projects, visits of key stakeholders etc. from both sides, it added.

Speaking at the virtual event, AIM mission director R Ramanan said that AICTE and AIM have developed a strategic partnership over the last couple of years.

Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education Anil Sahasrabudhe, while speaking on the occasion, stressed upon training students as well as inculcating Indian Knowledge Systems and values associated with it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)