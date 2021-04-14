Fate of over 56 lakh UP board examinees uncertain as Covid afflicts 17 officials

The fate of over 56 lakh UP students, slated to undertake the state education board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from May 8, hangs in balance as 17 out of 19 officials entitled to take a call on holding examinations have tested positive for Covid-19.

''Every year about 56 to 57 lakh students appear in UP Board examinations for classes 10 and 12. The board exams were to be held initially from April 24. But they were postponed to May 8 following the steep rise in the Covid infection,” UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of secondary education, told PTI.

On the possibility of holding the UP board examinations for the two classes as scheduled, the minister added, “For taking a decision on holding board examinations, there are a total of 19 officials of which 17 have tested positive for Covid-19. They are undergoing treatment in hospitals,” the minister said.

The situation is being monitored every day and as soon as they recover from the illness, we will hold consultations and also speak to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said the minister.

“Only then we will be able to say anything in the context of exams beginning on May 8,'' Sharma said.

Sharma's statement came hours after the Centre on Wednesday cancelled the CBSE's class 10 board exams and postponed its class 12 exams following an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases, a decision that will affect over 21 lakh students across the country.

