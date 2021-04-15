Left Menu

COVID-19: Schools in UP shut till May 15, night curfew imposed in 10 districts

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:22 IST
COVID-19: Schools in UP shut till May 15, night curfew imposed in 10 districts

All schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed till May 15 while board exams for classes 10 and 12 have been postponed till May 20 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the state government said on Thursday.

The government also imposed an 11-hour night curfew in 10 districts with more than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases with immediate effect, according to a statement issued here.

The decisions were taken at a meeting virtually chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from his residence, where he has isolated himself after testing positive for coronavirus.

The new dates for the board examinations will be decided in the first week of May, an official said.

''Schools up to Class 12 are being closed till May 15 and no examinations will be held during this period. Also, UP Board exams for classes 10 and 12 have been postponed till May 20,'' the official said.

Schools up to Class 12 were already shut till April 30. Initially, the UP Board exams were to be held from April 24 but were postponed to May 8 following the steep rise in coronavirus infections in the state.

Every year, about 56 to 57 lakh students of classes 10 and 12 appear for the UP Board exams.

During the meeting, Adityanath also directed officials to impose a night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am with immediate effect in 10 districts that have more than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases.

The districts are in Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur, the official said.

The chief minister also said that people should also be told about the importance of wearing masks and sanitisation.

Since Lucknow is the state capital, he said, it's obvious that more people will come here. So additional arrangements should be made in the city.

''King George's Medical University and Balrampur Hospital should be made dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in a phased manner. In private hospitals, too, the number of beds should be increased,'' he said.

On panchayat polls, which began on Thursday, Adityanath said all personnel on duty should follow COVID-19 protocols and gloves, sanitisers and masks should be made available.

On migrants returning to Uttar Pradesh from other states, he asked officials to create quarantine centres in every district with necessary facilities.

He said the chief medical officer will monitor the availability of oxygen and anti-viral drug Remdesivir and that there should be no shortage of essentials in hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South African Athletics C'ships: Caster Semenya wins 5000m race but misses out on Oly qualification

South Africas middle-distance runner Caster Semenya recorded a personal best timing in winning the womens 5,000m at the South African Athletics Championships on Thursday but she nearly missed the Tokyo Olympics spot. Reigning Olympics gold ...

Bank of America profit more than doubles on reserve release boost

Bank of America Corp reported a jump in first-quarter profit that breezed past estimates on Thursday as it released reserves it had set aside to cover potential coronavirus loan losses.The bank released 2.7 billion from its reserves, bettin...

India's military chief concerned about US pullout from Afghanistan

India is concerned about a vacuum developing in Afghanistan following the proposed withdrawal of United States and NATO forces from the country, the chief of the defence staff said on Thursday. General Bipin Rawat told a security conference...

France's pandemic death toll set to pass 100,000 amid surge

Frances coronavirus death toll is expected to pass 100,000 on Thursday after a year of hospital tensions, on-and-off lockdowns and personal loss that have left families nationwide grieving the pandemics unending, devastating toll.The countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021