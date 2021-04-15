Marwari Catalysts Ventures Unveils EdTech Batch of Startups for its EdTech Accelerator Program 'Thrive'

Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir) Marwari Catalysts Ventures, one of India’s fastest growing startup accelerator, announces its EdTech cohort of selected startups. These selected finalists are shortlisted from over 300 applications received from all over India and following a rigorous screening process. The 12-week program will open doors for the shortlisted startups to prepare their innovative solutions to be market-ready and scale their businesses to solve global challenges. Marwari Catalysts will strive to expose these startups to customers both in India and overseas to take advantage of relevant opportunities. The founders at Marwari Catalysts have always stood up for the fact that, even in the harsh reality that surrounds businesses today with the markets and economies suffering unprecedented loss and slowdown, there is a ray of hope when it comes to innovative startups. With the pandemic and lockdown forcing various businesses to shut shop, startups have stepped up to solve the challenges at multiple levels. In times like these, the keen eye of the investors has shifted towards startups that are providing solutions that will help both businesses and, in turn, economies revive their growth. And gladly few such startups were found at ‘Thrive’, their EdTech accelerator program. ‘Thrive’ aims to support impressive talent that employs the latest technologies to address education-related challenges and expand existing markets or create new markets globally. As per a company statement, apart from mentoring, Marwari Catalysts will offer participants an access to educational institutes, product lifecycle management support, organization development inputs, and branding strategy. It will also provide global scale-up opportunities to these five EdTech startups. With these additional selected startups, the super specialized accelerator, Marwari Catalysts Ventures now has over 30 startups in their portfolio. The Ed-tech startups selected from a highly competitive pool of applications are : • tyutee: An EdTech startup caters to post K-12 segment and higher specialized learning. With the vision to change the way a student learns and networks on the go during their time on the campus, Based out of Bengaluru, tyutee was built to be a true one stop digital platform for all student digital needs. The unique offering of tyutee platform comprises Notes Sharing and Knowledge Base creation as the nucleus of the platform along other core features such as seamless Networking, Alumni Connect, Re-skilling of a student making them Industry Ready as they graduate via ISA module. The company uses an Income Share Agreement (ISA) model for upskilling and a service fee model for its platform. • Valuationary: Valuationary, an EdTech platform for financial literacy, is bridging the skill-gap between products of education system & requirements at workplace through practical courses curated by industry experts. Based out of Surat, the platform upskills the candidates and then connects them with hiring partners which are exactly looking for those practical traits. Valuationary has so far impacted 3000+ candidates from across 6 countries, few of which have secured job positions at international investment banks at seven-digit figure CTCs. Launched in October 2020, the start-up has grossed a revenue of over INR 1.5 million till now. • Refier: Refier is an E-training & placement Marketplace Platform, founded by IIT Roorkee& DCE Alumni, that aims to connect individual learners, corporate professionals, and college students with Trainers, Mentors, and Coaches. . Based out of Hyderabad, the startup aims to bridge the knowledge gap between colleges and industry. It also connects the learners, post their functional training on Refier, with Corporates for suitable job opportunities. • Hobit: Hobit is a alternate education startup, which conducts online Hobby learning sessions via trainer led marketplace model. Based out of Delhi, the company aims to bring every hobby you aspire to learn at the click of phone and bring non conventional careers into mainstream Indian culture. Led by a team of young energetic founders, Hobit already has 5000+ registered users with 50+ trainers onboard. 2 days free trials are available in the mobile application that help in performing hobbies effectively and efficiently. • Techienest: Techienest provides a complete technical education platform, called Learn and Build (LnB), of hybrid learning for the students via Physical and Online Learning. Located in Jaipur, Techienest provides hands-on practical exposure to their learners providing internships to them and providing real-time product experience. They have already raised seed funds. Founders are renowned educators with over 9 years of training-led workshops in 350+ colleges including top IITs. • Yearbook Canvas: Yearbook Canvas is a complete service provider and self-publishing memory and data-companywhich offers Yearbooks and memoirs in both digital and physical format for schools, colleges, universities and companies. Based out of Jodhpur and led by a team of experienced and young founders, Yearbook Canvas is India’s no 1 yearbook publishing firm and Asia’s only yearbook company to have mobile apps for yearbooks. Commenting on the announcement, Sushil Sharma, Founder and CEO at Marwari Catalysts Ventures, says, “There is no better time to bet on Indian entrepreneurs than today. We are witnessing a surge in Ed tech startups who are focused on solving Indian and global problems born out of various parts of India. While some people believe that the EdTech industry is more of a consolidated one, I’ll rather say it’s just the beginning of a new era for this industry.” Extremely delighted while sharing this news, Devesh Rakhecha, Founder and Director at Marwari Catalysts, says, “The cohort was packed with various innovative companies and after a long and highly competitive recruitment process, Marwari Catalysts team have selected these EdTech Startups. I am looking forward to interacting with each of the five selected startups over the next few months, to familiarize them with the nuances of building a platform for educational services in the Indian EdTech ecosystem.” Further adding Raunak Singhvi, Co-founder at Marwari Catalysts says, “Thrive saw tremendous success and I strongly believe that it’s diverse offerings will definitely help the startups build a strong foundation for their business.” “With the fast-paced evolution of the start-up landscape, the selection of our EdTech cohort was predominantly governed by our focus on investing in futuristic technologies. I’m very excited to welcome the gamut of start-ups working on game-changing ideas in our education industry. We hereby aim to realize the innovation potential of this ecosystem and accelerate the businesses by leveraging our expansive and global networks.” Having said that and been highly optimistic about the EdTech industry, the founders at Marwari Catalysts are also open for strategic alliances from respective stakeholders of the education industry and also investors who believe in their optimism. Sushil says, “Founded in 2019, today Marwari Catalysts Ventures is India’s fastest growing accelerator(EdTech/Fintech). This Rajasthan based venture builder came into action with a strong determination to create a platform where budding entrepreneurs can establish themselves without any hassles, in turn providing a boost to nurture innovation and economic development in the untapped market of tier 2 and tier 3 cities of India. They are a closed knit group of professionals and successful startup founders with strong professional and academic credentials. The stakeholders and team comprises people with collective fundraise of $75mn+ and exits of $500mn and rich cumulative professional experience of 500+ years working with world's top corporates. Existing Investors are from US - Silicon Valley, UK, Muscat, Abu-Dhabi, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan & across India."

