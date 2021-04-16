Left Menu

Adventure sports institute inaugurated in Uttarakhand's Tehri

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 19:28 IST
Adventure sports institute inaugurated in Uttarakhand's Tehri

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated a water sports and adventure institute on the bank of the Tehri lake here on Friday.

Built at a cost of Rs 20 crore, the institute will be run by the Indo Tibetan Border Police, and it will produce world-class players who will do the country proud at international events, the chief minister said.

It will also train the local youth in adventure sport activities, opening up self-employment avenues for them, Rawat said.

The ITBP has been entrusted with the management of the institute considering their long and glorious history in adventure sports, he said, adding all help will be extended to the force.

Efforts are underway to make Tehri lake an international adventure destination and develop it in such a way that it helps put an end to the problem of migration from the hills, the chief minister said.

Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, said the institute marks the beginning of a new chapter in the field of adventure sports in Uttarakhand.

The Centre is according priority to water sports and winter games so that the country produces world-class players in these fields, he said.

The institute will impart training in paragliding, paramotor, parasailing boat, scuba diving, kayaking, canoeing, high rope course, rock climbing and all-terrain biking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moderna says vaccines to Canada to be delayed due to Europe shortfall

Moderna Inc said on Friday a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine doses from its European supply chain will lead to a lag in deliveries to some countries including Canada.Canada earlier said the drugmaker would be delivering only 650,000 doses by ...

Police trying to identify gunman, motive in FedEx shooting

Authorities said Friday they had not yet identified a gunman who stormed a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, killing eight people and wounding several others before taking his own life.Deputy Chief Craig McCartt of the Indianapo...

Sebi slaps Rs 14 lakh fine on entities, individuals for violating takeover norms

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a total fine of Rs 14 lakh on two entities and three individuals for disclosure lapses while dealing in the shares of IFL Promoters Ltd IFL.The penalised entities and individuals are IFL, Heena Devel...

Create more COVID centres to increase number of beds with oxygen facility: Kejriwal to officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed officials to ensure that the beds shown on the Delhi Corona app are actually available in real-time at hospitals and create. He also said that efforts should be made to create more COVID car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021