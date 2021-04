IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs Punjab Kings

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings here on Friday.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul run out (Ravindra Jadeja) 5 Mayank Agarwal b D Chahar 0 Chris Gayle c Ravindra Jadeja b D Chahar 10 Deepak Hooda c du Plessis b D Chahar 10 Nicholas Pooran c Thakur b D Chahar 0 Shahrukh Khan c Ravindra Jadeja b Sam Curran 47 Jhye Richardson b Moeen 15 Murugan Ashwin c du Plessis b DJ Bravo 6 Mohammed Shami not out 9 Riley Meredith not out 0 Extras: (W-4) 4 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 Overs) 106 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-15, 3-19, 4-19, 5-26, 6-57, 7-87 , 8-101.

Bowling: Deepak Chahar 4-1-13-4, Sam Curran 3-0-12-1, Shardul Thakur 4-0-35-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-19-0, Moeen Ali 3-0-17-1, Dwayne Bravo 2-0-10-1. More PTI APA APA

