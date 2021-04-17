Left Menu

Five protesting workers killed in police firing in under construction power plant: reports

Four were killed during the incident while three policemen were injured, the DIG said, adding around 50 police personnel to perform duties inside the power plant. Azizul Islam, inspector investigation of Banshkhali police station said the four bodies were sent to Banshkhali Upazila health complex, the report said.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 17-04-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 16:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 5 people working at a construction coal-power plant in Chittagong were killed in a clash with the police following a protest by the workers over wage and allowances, media reports said on Saturday.

The incident happened when the protesting workers of the plant, which is being constructed by a Chinese firm, clashed with the police, prompting the person to open fire in which five workers were killed, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

"The violence broke out around 10:30 am at the coal-fired power plant. Five have died while at least 20 others were injured in the clash, including police and local residents," a senior police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

The dead have been identified as Ahmed Reza, 18, Rony Hossain, 22, Shuvo, 24, Mohammad Rahat, 22, and Raihan, 18.

According to local residents, there were growing tensions between the power plant administration and the workers at the power plant in the last few days over various issues. The situation escalated on Saturday morning, leading to the clash between police and workers.

Speaking over the matter Chattogram Range Deputy Inspector General Anwar Hossain said the workers were protesting over the matter since Friday.

A meeting had been held over the issue but the agitating workers today attacked the power plant during one point of their demonstration, he said was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

''They attacked police who are on duty, forcing the policemen to retaliate. Four were killed during the incident while three policemen were injured,'' the DIG said, adding around 50 police personnel perform duties inside the power plant.

Azizul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Banshkhali police station said the four bodies were sent to Banshkhali Upazila health complex, the report said.

