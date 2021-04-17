Maha: MARD suspends strike till Apr 19

''We held a meeting with the BJMC administration this evening and received a favorable response. They have assured us that the number of resident doctors posted for COVID-19 duty will not be increased. The administration has also assured that 60 Medical Officers will be appointed to share the workload. Hence, we are putting our strike on hold till Monday evening,'' the MARD said in a statement.

It warned of expanding the scope of the strike if any decision against the interests of the doctors is taken in the meeting with higher authorities on Monday.

''Until then, we will resume all routine services with the immediate effect,'' the MARD said.

