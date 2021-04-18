IPL Scoreboard: DC vs Punjab

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs PunjabPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 21:34 IST
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings here on Sunday. Punjab Kings Innings: K L Rahul c Stoinis b Rabada 61 Mayank Agarwal c Dhawan b Meriwala 69 Chris Gayle c sub (RV Patel) b Woakes 11 Deepak Hooda not out 22 Nicholas Pooran c Rabada b Avesh Khan 9 Shahrukh Khan not out 15 Extras: (LB-6, NB-2) 8 Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-122, 2-141, 3-158, 4-179 Bowling: Chris Woakes 4-0-42-1, Lukman Meriwala 3-0-32-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-28-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-43-1, Lalit Yadav 1-0-11-0, Avesh Khan 4-0-33-1. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC
