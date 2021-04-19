Left Menu

Ramesh Pokhriyal virtually addresses annual Convocation of IIM Rohtak

The Minister congratulated IIM for doing exceptionally well in improving gender and academic diversity in its student's population. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:53 IST
A total of 480 students from the MBA programme and 12 students from the doctoral program attended the convocation ceremony. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)

Union Minister of Education Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' virtually addressed the annual Convocation of IIM Rohtak today. A total of 480 students from the MBA programme and 12 students from the doctoral program attended the convocation ceremony.

Shri Pokhriyal congratulated the graduating students for their success. He encouraged the students to work hard and contribute to the nation, and society at large. The Minister urged the students to use their talent in the best possible manner and contribute meaningfully in realizing the India@75 mission and wished them all the best for their future endeavours.

The Minister congratulated IIM for doing exceptionally well in improving gender and academic diversity in its student's population. The efforts of the institute in this direction will help in realizing the Prime Minister's vision of the "Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao" mission, he added. Shri Pokhriyal congratulated IIM Rohtak for opening up a new campus in Gurugram, new programs and empowering women in management education in the last few years and appreciated its efforts in providing impetus to research and policy work.

Shri Pokhriyal stated that the government in the last few years has increased the number of IIMs, IITs, and Central Universities to provide greater opportunities for the youth to get a high-quality education. He mentioned that Indian educational institutions are improving their position in world rankings and IIM Rohtak has also improved in educational rankings.

Five Year Integrated Programme in Law (BBA-LLB), will be offered by the institute this year. IIM Rohtak is the first and only IIM to have started this programme.

(With Inputs from PIB)

