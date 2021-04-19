AP announces closure of classes 1-9 from Tuesday

Amaravati, Apr 19 (PTI): With no let up in the spike in coronavirus cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced closure of all schools from classes 1 to 9 from Tuesday.

State Education Minister A Suresh said the academic year for these classes has now ended with no examinations in view of the COVID-19 surge.

He, however, said examinations for Class X and Intermediate students would be held as scheduled.

The decision to continue with the examination schedule for these classes was taken in the interests of students.

''The students lost out in the defence recruitment process as they were promoted without examinations last year,'' Suresh pointed out.

He said the examinations would be conducted duly following all Covid-19 protocols.

