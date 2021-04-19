UK sports minister warns soccer clubs to remember taxpayer support

English soccer clubs that are threatening to join a breakaway European Super League should remember the financial support they have received from taxpayers and bear that in mind in their actions, British sports minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday.

"I would also note that many clubs, including some of those clubs that are seeking to break away in the announcement last night, have benefited enormously from government and taxpayer support," he told parliament.

"I think they should think carefully about the duty that they owe to taxpayers in return, and whether they are discharging it with these proposals."

